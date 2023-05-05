Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment To Executive Produce Documentary ‘The Melt Goes On Forever: The Art & Times Of David Hammons’

EXCLUSIVE: Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment, producers of Dear Mama, Euphoria, and Top Boy is pleased to announce its association as executive producers with Rosie Filmwaze LLC whose The Melt Goes On Forever: The Art & Times of David Hammons receives its U.S. theatrical premiere at New York’s Film Forum today.

Directed by Judd Tully and Harold Crooks, and executive produced by Lisa Cortés (Little Richard: I Am Everything, All In: The Fight For Democracy), this documentary film provides a rich portrait of the brilliant and elusive African-American art star and provocateur, whose category-defying career radically seeks to fuse the dominant art culture and his own into a new one for the 21st century.

In the late ‘60s to mid-‘70s, David Hammons captivated the art world with his body prints (using his naked body as a printing plate in meditations on African-American existence), and later works including a snowball-selling performance in the East Village and sculptures made of hair collected from Harlem barber shops — all the while sharply defying establishment categories and rules of commerce.

“David Hammons is a legend and an inspiration to me and everyone at my company DreamCrew,” said Executive Producer, Drake. “For us to be involved in this film, which conveys all the genius and humor of his important contemporary art, is truly a privilege.”

An unconventional chronicle of Hammons’s life and work (now 79, he believes “the less they know about me the better”), The Melt Goes On Forever captures his playful, no-bs spirit and conceptual integrity, using archival footage and rare interviews, dynamic animation and sound art, and candid accounts by eminent artists curators and critics (Betye Saar, Suzanne Jackson, Henry Taylor, Lorna Simpson, among others). Hammons’s profound critiques of racial and social inequality illuminate and implicate simultaneously.

“With Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment joining us as Executive Producers, we are closer than ever to our goal of bringing our documentary about the ‘tragic magic’ practice of the great conceptual artist David Hammons to a global audience,” said filmmakers Judd Tully and Harold Crooks. “Hammons’ unprecedented rule-breaking career — from the ’60s Black Power art movement to his rise as one of the most sought-after contemporary artists — is about far more than the art world. It’s a commentary on America.”

The feature length documentary is being distributed in the U.S. by Greenwich Entertainment and in Canada by Films We Like.