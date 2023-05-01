‘Drag Me To Dinner’: Hulu Announces Premiere Date For Unscripted Series From Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka

'Drag Me To Dinner': (L to R): Trinity the Tuck, David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris, Bianca Del Rio, Haneefah Wood, and BeBe Zahara Benet.

Dinner will be served at the end of May, and it’s going to be a real drag.

Hulu has announced the start date for Drag Me To Dinner, a unscripted series described as “riotous, format-busting, fourth-wall-breaking, unapologetic sendup of traditional reality competition shows.” Premiering May 31, each episode will consist of two teams of successful drag queens going head-to-head to throw the most fabulous, awe-inspiring, drag-tastical dinner parties of all time.

The champion will be crowned by judges Neil Patrick Harris, drag superstar Bianca Del Rio, and Haneefah Wood. Murray Hill (Somebody, Somewhere) will host.

Each episode will have its own theme, as revealed by show producer David Burtka. Teams will focus on multiple criteria: food & drink, design & decor, and entertainment & overall vibe.

Participating queens are Alaska, Alexis Mateo, BeBe Zahara Benet, BenDeLaCreme, Biqtch Puddin’, Chelsea Piers, Darienne Lake, Detox, Gigi Goode, Ginger Minj, Heidi N Closet, Heklina, Jackie Beat, Jaida Essence Hall, Jasmine Rice LaBeija, Jinkx Monsoon, Kiki Ball-Change, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Manila Luzon, Marti Gould Cummings, Mayhem Miller, Meatball, Merrie Cherry, Morgan McMichaels, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Naomi Smalls, Nina West, Peaches Christ, Peachez Iman Cummings, Pixie Aventura, Raja, Rhea Litré, Selma Nilla, Sherry Vine, Symone, Thorgy Thor, Trinity the Tuck, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, and Willam.

Harris and Burtka serve as executive producers, alongside Todd Lubin for Boat Rocker’s Matador Content and Jay Peterson for Boat Rocker. Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen executive produce for Vox Media Studios, in addition to David Chang, Dave O’Connor, Chris Ying and Christopher C. Chen serving as executive producers for Majordomo Media. James Sunderland is the showrunner and executive producer.