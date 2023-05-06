‘Drag Isn’t Dangerous’ Online Telethon Backed By Hollywood Stars In Support of LGBTQ+ Community And Drag Stars

Charlize Theron, Melissa McCarthy, and Billy Eichner are among the Hollywood stars appearing in an online telethon Sunday that seeks to raise funds for LGBTQ+ causes and drag queens.

The event, “Drag Isn’t Dangerous,” starts Sunday, at 7 p.m. ET at dragisntdangerous.com. Tickets are $20 and available at the site. The drag stars and allies will perform in a mix of live and pre-taped appearances

Scheduled are Bob the Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race, We’re Here), Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul’s Drag Race, Chicago on Broadway, Doctor Who), Trixie Mattel (Trixie Motel, Queen of The Universe), Peppermint (Head Over Heels on Broadway, Call Me Mother), Eureka O’Hara (RuPaul’s Drag Race, We’re Here), Divina De Campo (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Hedwig and the Angry Inch in West End).

In addition to Theron, McCarthy, and Billy Eichner, appearances are scheduled from Ali Wong, Adam Lambert, Amy Schumer, Jesse Eisenberg, Leslie Jones, Margaret Cho, Elizabeth Banks, Kelly Osbourne, Orville Peck, David Cross, Amber Tamblyn, Whitney Cummings, Marcia Gay Harden and Sarah Silverman.

“The recent demonization of drag culture has been greatly upsetting and completely shocking to me. I have had the pleasure of getting to know many drag performers, including one of my idols, the incomparable Trixie Mattel, over the past several years,” Eisenberg said.

Producer Entertainment Group and several LGBTQ organizations, including Black Queer Town Hall, Concord, DeleteMe, Five Senses Reeling/Obsessed GLAAD, GLSEN, Headcount.org, Loyal Studios, OutTV, Q.Digital, OUTtv, Trixie Cosmetics, SERV Vodka and UTA, have created the Drag Isn’t Dangerous Campaign.

“We are sick of it. These bans are not just about trans people or drag performers,” PEG co-founder Jacob Slane told Entertainment Weekly. “It is a systematic subjugation of LGBTQ people. Through the Drag Isn’t Dangerous campaign, we want to show that drag performers are not dangerous groomers, sexual deviants, criminals or whatever is the latest evangelical slur du jour.

“We want to raise awareness and funds to make a difference in the lives of LGBTQ people who are under attack.”

Peppermint and comedian Justin Martindale will co-host the telethon.