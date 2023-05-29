Disney Rejects Ron DeSantis’ Desire To Toss Judge For “Woke” Bias; Trump Rips Both GOP Rival & “Disgusting” Mouse House

Having seen his 2024 White House bid embarrassingly misfire on the launch pad last week, Ron DeSantis is once again being mocked by both the Walt Disney Company and Donald Trump for his luckless battle with the Mouse House.

“Defendants’ motion to disqualify is premised on a misapprehension of the law and a misstatement of the facts,” states Disney lawyers (read it here) of the Florida Governor’s attempt to toss the federal judge in the Boh Iger-run company’s “retaliation” suit against DeSantis.

Disney responded on May 25 to the May 19 motion by the Sunshine State’s Attorney General to have Chief Judge Mark E. Walker removed from the matter for his so-called bias against DeSantis and his appointees about “political rhetoric directed at ‘woke’ ideology, calling ‘woke’ the ‘boogeyman of the day.’”

Citing “the Court’s lengthy record of consistent fairness and objectivity,” Disney’s Daniel Petrocelli-led league of lawyers slam the DeSantis administration for cherry picking Judge Walker’s comment and taking legal precedent out of context:

Defendants …base their motion on two year-old hypothetical questions during prior judicial proceedings where the Court accurately referred to widely-publicized statements from Florida legislators about their intent to change the governing structure of the Reedy Creek Improvement District (“RCID”) specifically because Disney expressed a political viewpoint disfavored by the legislators. The Court did not make any findings about those statements, but simply invoked them during oral arguments as examples to test arguments being advanced by counsel addressing different issues under different factual records.

Judges are not prohibited from referring accurately to widely-reported news events during oral arguments, nor must they disqualify themselves if cases related to those events happen to come before them months later. Disqualification is allowed only if the prior comments expose an incapacity on the judge’s part to consider the new case on its own merits. The comments here come nowhere close to that standard.

Representatives for the DeSantis administration did not reply to Deadline’s request for comment this Memorial Day. Maybe they were too busy this long weekend taking salvos from former and potentially future president Donald Trump and trying to keep their team together.

First the Governor saw a sudden resignation on May 27 from the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District’s Board of Supervisors that he stacked earlier this year to snatch control of the area around Disney World back from the Mouse House. The as-yet unexplained exit of GOP loyalist and Disney lawsuit co-defendant Michael Sasso from the Special District overseeing group previously known for over 50 years as Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District came comes five days after DeSantis appointed his spouse Meredith Sasso to Florida’s Supreme Court.

Months after DeSantis turned he displeasure on Disney for the corporation’s fumbling opposition in 2022 to Florida’s Don’t Say Gay law, the Magic Kingdom belted DeSantis, Sasso and others on April 25 with a stinging suit. Following up on comments Iger had already made publicly, the company claimed its First Amendment and other constitutional rights had been violated in retaliation for disapproval to the state’s discriminatory parental rights legislation.

As the battle between the MAGA base pandering DeSantis and Disney has escalated with countersuits, more hostile words and the Mouse House pulled the plug on a multi-billion construction project and employee relocation project, the former Celebrity Apprentice host has turned up his already considerable volume in the matter. Whereas previously GOP nomination frontrunner Trump has ridiculed his one-time protégé for the Disney dust-up, yesterday the ex-POTUS turned his wrath on the company itself as well.

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Taking to his Truth Social platform on Sunday, Trump declared that Disney is a “Woke and Disgusting shadow of its former self.” Sidestepping specifics as usual, Trump then went on to rant that Disney will suffer “irreparable damage” if the company doesn’t “go back to what it once was.”

Still, now a Trump target, Disney may take some comfort that the consistently inconsistent former president’s real prey remains the “publicity” seeking DeSantis. As Trump said on May 29: “This all happened during the Governorship of ‘Rob’ DeSanctimonious.”

On that, Trump and Disney still agree.