‘Doctor Who’ Casts ‘Frozen’ Star Jonathan Groff In “Mysterious” Guest Role

Jonathan Groff will join the cast of 'Doctor Who'

Doctor Who has added Jonathan Groff to its growing cast list.

The Frozen and Glee actor will join BBC and Disney+’s iconic sci-fi drama in a “mysterious guest” as filming continues in Wales.

The BBC declined to offer further detail, but did say that Groff would “jump aboard the TARDIS,” suggesting his character could become an ally of the Doctor.

Showrunner Russell T Davies said: “This is an incredible coup, and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast!”

Doctor Who is getting a major makeover for Season 14, with Ncuti Gatwa stepping into the shoes of the famous Time Lord. His first episode will land over the Christmas holidays.

Millie Gibson has been cast as the Doctor’s companion, while Heartstopper breakout Yasmin Finney has joined the show as Rose. RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon also has a major role.