Doc Alliance Announces Features And Shorts Nominated For 16th Annual Awards

Eight feature documentaries and eight short docs have been selected as finalists for the 16th Doc Alliance Awards, presented by the Doc Alliance – the association of European documentary festivals.

The announcement of nominees was made today during Doc Day at the Marché du Film in Cannes. Each member festival chooses one feature and one short as its nominees, selected from among the program of their most recent events. The winners will be revealed at DokuFest in Prizren, Kosovo in August, where all the nominated films will screen. A three-person jury will choose the winners: Anna Berthollet (CEO, Sales & Acquisitions at Lightdox), journalist and programmer Arnaud Hée (La Cinémathèque du Documentaire) and festival programmer Jonathan Ali (Third Horizon, Tribeca Film Festival).

The winning feature will earn a €5,000 prize, while the winning short will receive €3,000. Members of the Doc Alliance include CPH:DOX (Copenhagen, Denmark); Docslisboa (Lisbon, Portugal); DOK Leipzig (Leipzig, German); FIDMarseille (Marseille, France); Ji.hlava IDFF (Jihlava, Czech Republic); Millennium Docs Against Gravity FF (Warsaw, Wrocław, Gdynia, Poznań, Katowice, Lublin, Bydgoszcz and Łódź, Poland), Visions du Réel (Nyon, Switzerland), and this year’s guest festival, DokuFest in Prizren, Kosovo.

Full list of Best Feature nominees:

a-B-C-D-e-F-G-H-i-JONESTOWN, Czech Republic, director: Jan Bušta, nominated

by Ji.hlava IDFF

Christina (Kristina), Serbia, director: Nikola Spasic, nominated by FIDMarseille

Death of a City (A Morte de uma Cidade), Portugal, director: João Rosas, nominated

by Doclisboa

Disturbed Earth, Bosnia and Herzegovina/ North Macedonia/ Spain, directors:

Kumjana Novakova and Guillermo Carreras-Candi, nominated by DokuFest

Nights Gone By (Antier noche), Switzerland/ Spain, director: Alberto Martín

Menacho, nominated by Visions du Réel

Polish Prayers, Poland/ Switzerland, director: Hanka Nobis, nominated by Millenium

Docs Against Gravity

Silent Sun of Russia (Vi er Rusland), Denmark, director: Sybilla Tuxen, nominated

by CPH:DOX

Three Women (Drei Frauen), Germany, director: Maksym Melnyk, nominated by

DOK Leipzig



Full list of Best Short nominees:

07:15 – Blackbird, France, director: Judith Auffray, nominated by Ji.hlava IDFF

Adjusting (Prilagodjeni), Serbia, director: Dejan Petrović, nominated by DokuFest

Darkroom, Turkey, director: Asli Baykal, nominated by Visions du Réel

May the Earth Become the Sky (Face-s-ar pământul cer), Belgium/ Hungary/

Portugal/ Romania, director: Ana Vîjdea, nominated by Doclisboa

Nothing Runs Like a Deere, Sweden, director: Max Göran, nominated by CPH:DOX

The cervix pass (Le passage du col), France, director: Marie Bottois, nominated by

FIDMarseille

waking up in silence, Germany/ Ukraine, directors: Mila Zhluktenko and

Daniel Asadi Faezi, nominated by Millenium Docs Against Gravity

Why my mum loves Russel Crowe, Netherlands, director: Emma van den Berg,

nominated by DOK Leipzig