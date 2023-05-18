Disney World Closing Pricey ‘Star Wars’-Themed Galactic Starcruiser Experience

About four years after it was announced by then-chairman of Walt Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Bob Chapek and about a year after it officially opened, Disney revealed today that it would be closing the pricey (for guests, anyway) Star Wars themed Galactic Starcruiser experience in September. The news came on the same morning that Parks and Resorts boss Josh D’Amaro sent a note to Disney Parks, Experiences & Products employees confirming that Disney is abandoning its plan to move around 2,000 staffers and their families from California to Central Florida.

Related Story Ron DeSantis Spokesman Claims Disney Ditched Florida Relocation Plan Due To Cash Flow Problems & Struggling Stock

A statement from a company spokesperson regarding Starcruiser’s demise reads as follows:

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment. This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans.

“Boutique” is one way to put it. The two-night adventure that includes special activities, themed dining, and a “spaceport” day on Batuu at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge debuted in Spring 2022 with a starting price of $4,800 for two guests and just under $6,000 for four guests sharing a cabin, per USA Today. That’s a lot, even for WDW fans accustomed to shelling out close to $200 for a one-park, one-day ticket.

The immersive experience is meant to make it seem as though guests are on an adventurous journey in a galaxy far, far away, with a multi-day story that interweaves with members of the crew, other passengers and familiar Star Wars characters. Located near the company’s Orlando resort, the experience opened in March 2022. Its final voyage will run September 28 through 30.

Among the Starcruiser experiment’s accomplishments Disney can be proud of are creating a “real” lightsaber, which D’Amaro brandished at SXSW and guests got to wield on voyages; new technology to integrate physical, digital and live entertainment elements into one cohesive, unique story for each guest; and cultivating an environment where guests and cast members become fully immersed in story and play.

The following message will be posted soon on DisneyWorld.com:

UPDATE ON STAR WARS: GALACTIC STARCRUISER

The final voyage for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will take place Sept. 28-30, 2023. We are so proud of all of the Cast Members and Imagineers who brought Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to life and look forward to delivering an excellent experience for Guests during the remaining voyages over the coming months. Thank you to our Guests and fans for making this experience so special.

For Guests who previously booked a voyage on or after Sept. 30, we will be contacting you soon to discuss your options and modify your plans. As we prioritize these Guests, at this time, new bookings are temporarily paused and will reopen on May 26.