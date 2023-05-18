You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Disney To Remove Dozens Of Series From Disney+ & Hulu, Including ‘Big Shot’, ‘Willow’, ‘Y’ & ‘Dollface’

Disney is removing nearly 30 series off Disney+ and Hulu including Y: The Last Man & Big Shot
(Clockwise From Top Left) "Willow", "Big Shot" "The Mysterious Benedict Society", "Pistol", "Y: The Last Man" and "Dollface" Disney

Disney is starting to pull content from streaming, with dozens of series and specials slated to leave Disney+ and Hulu on May 26, Deadline has learned. The titles, which are being removed from Disney’s streaming services globally, include Disney+’s Willow, Big Shot, Turner & Hooch, Just Beyond, Mysterious Benedict Society and The World According To Jeff Goldblum and Hulu’s Y: The Last Man, Dollface, The Hot Zone, Maggie, Pistol and Little Demon.

The move, which comes with a content impairment charge of $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion, was announced during the recent Disney earnings call.

“We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation,” CFO Christine McCarthy said. At the time, no details were provided on the content that would be removed.

Disney is the latest media company to purge content from its streaming platforms as the industry is rethinking costs and strategy in that arena with a renewed focus on profits. Warner Bros. Discovery removed a slew of series from HBO Max, with AMC and Showtime also undergoing a similar scale back.

Here is a list of some of the titles that are being removed:

  • The Mysterious Benedict Society [Disney+]
  • Big Shot [Disney+]
  • Turner & Hooch [Disney+]
  • Willow [Disney+]
  • The Making Of Willow [Disney+]
  • Just Beyond [Disney+]
  • The World According To Jeff Goldblum [Disney+]
  • Pistol [FX/Hulu]
  • Dollface [Hulu]
  • The Quest [Disney+]
  • The Hot Zone [Nat Geo/Hulu]
  • Y: The Last Man [FX/Hulu]
  • Maggie [Hulu]
  • Little Demon [FX/Hulu]
  • The Premise [Hulu]
  • Love In The Time Of Corona [Hulu]
  • Everything’s Trash [Hulu]
  • Best In Snow [Hulu]
  • Best In Dough [Hulu]
  • The One And Only Ivan [Disney+]
  • Timmy Failure [Disney+]
  • Be Our Chef [Disney+]
  • Magic Camp [Disney+]
  • Howard [Disney+]
  • Earth To Ned [Disney+]
  • Foodtastic [Disney+]
  • Stuntman [Disney+]
  • Disney Fairy Tale Weddings [Disney+]
  • Wolfgang [Disney+]
  • It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer [Disney+]

