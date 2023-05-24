Disney+ Hotstar Unveils Hindi Mystery Thriller ‘School Of Lies’ From BBC Studios

Disney+ Hotstar has announced School of Lies, a Hindi missing child drama from BBC Studios India.

The streaming service released a trailer for the series, which will premiere on June 2 and stars Nimrat Kaur, who has featured in shows including Homeland.

Inspired by true events, here’s the logline: “When a 12-year-old Shakti goes missing, things start to spiral out of control, revealing the hidden skeletons in the closet of the boarding school.”

Other cast includes Varin Roopani, Divyansh Dwivedi, Aryan Singh Ahlawat, Hemant Kher, Parthiv Shetty, Adrija Sinha, and Aalekh Kapoor. Avinash Arun (Killa) is the director and co-creator alongside writer Ishani Banerjee (Despatch).

Kaur, who plays school counselor Nandita Mehra, said: “With the shoot of School of Lies, I have learnt a lot about children and how they can surprise you at every step of the way. This unique series is inspired by real events that I have heard of, and brings an uncanny spin to it as it reveals what goes on behind the closed doors of a boarding school.”