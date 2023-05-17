‘Dinner And A Movie’ Revived At TBS After 12 Years

TBS is revisiting Dinner and a Movie, its classic cooking and entertainment show that ran for 16 years on the network.

TBS is reviving the show, in which two celebrity hosts show a movie and prepare a dish related to the film. Kathleen Finch, Chairman and Chief Content Officer of Warner Bros. Discovery’s U.S. Networks Group, announced the remake Wednesday during the company’s Upfront presentation in NYC.

There are few details, but the remake will again feature celebrities watching and commenting on movies and making a dish that is somehow thematically connected to the film.

The original Dinner and a Movie aired on TBS from 1995-2011. Each episode included a movie and the preparation of a creative dinner to go with its theme. One previous episode featured the film Drumline with a recipe titled “The Beets Go On”, a reference to the Sonny & Cher single “The Beat Goes On”.

Chef Claud Mann and comedian Paul Gilmartin hosted the show throughout its run, along with Annabelle Gurwitch (1996–2002), Lisa Kushell (2002–2005) and Janet Varney (2005 to the show’s end in 2011).