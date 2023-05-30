Dick Clark Productions Names Tamaya Petteway SVP Of Partnerships

Dick Clark Productions has named Tamaya Petteway SVP of Partnerships. In her role, Petteway will run DCP’s sponsorship division overseeing revenue streams and profits related to sponsors, advertisers, locations, and venues. She will also lead sales initiatives and strategy across all DCP platforms. Reporting into Jay Penske, CEO, Chairman & Founder of Penske Media and CEO, DCP, and Mike Kohn, DCP’s COO, Petteway will officially join the team on June 12, 2023. She will be based out of DCP’s Beverly Hills headquarters.

“Tamaya brings incredible experience, talent and authority to the role,” said Penske. “Her unique skill set, enthusiasm for entertainment and creative approach are one of a kind and I look forward to watching her evolve the sponsorship strategy at DCP for the future.”

“Having worked on some of the biggest brands in TV and entertainment, I’m beyond excited to join the talented team at Dick Clark Productions and work across its extraordinary portfolio of iconic live event programming and legendary TV properties,” said Petteway. “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to marry my background in TV and music to build long term strategic brand partnerships, bring to life creative integrations and customized 360 sponsorship programs that will enable consumer brands to authentically reach targeted audiences, and influence viewers and fans of pop-culture to interact and experience DCP’s award shows and events in highly relevant, innovative, and entertaining ways.”

For the last seven years, Petteway worked at Endemol Shine North America across Brand Partnerships, Licensing and Digital. Most recently she held the title of SVP, Brand Partnerships, Licensing and Digital where she was responsible for creating and expanding brand partnership efforts for Endemol Shine North America programming.

Petteway, also served as Endemol Shine North America’s SVP, Brand and Licensing Partnerships for four years where she developed numerous successful licensing partnerships.

Prior to joining Endemol Shine North America, Petteway had served as Vice President, Partnership Marketing and Development at Universal Music Group.