‘Dexter: New Blood’ Breakout Jack Alcott To Topline Indie Drama ‘Lone Rider’

Jack Alcott, star of new indie 'Lone Rider'
Jack Alcott Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of a breakout performance in Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood, Jack Alcott is set to make his feature lead debut in Lone Rider, an indie drama also marking the feature debut of writer-director Adam Jumba.

The film heading into production this month in Pennsylvania, which Alcott will also exec produce, is billed as a summer-long psychological odyssey in which Tyler (Alcott), a mid-20s millennial, journeys through Pennsylvania, tackling the many unresolved issues of his past.

Izabela Vidovic (The CW’s Supergirl), Steven Maier (Netflix’s The Pale Blue Eye) and Oscar Wahlberg (Amazon’s Manchester by the Sea) round out the cast of the pic, which Nick Staurulakis and Jumba will produce for Jumba Films, in association with Orama Filmworks and Blazer Road Productions.

Alcott held his own opposite Golden Globe and SAG Award winner Michael C. Hall as Harrison Morgan, the son of Hall’s serial-killer-in-hiding Dexter, in Showtime’s long anticipated continuation of its Emmy-winning drama series Dexter, which following its November 2021 debut went on to become the most-watched series in the history of the premium cabler. The up-and-coming actor previously starred alongside Ethan Hawke in Showtime’s miniseries The Good Lord Bird and most recently guest starred on Rian Johnson’s acclaimed mystery-of-the-week series Poker Face for Peacock.

Previously working with Jumba on his short films Blue Glass Heaven and Augustus, Alcott is represented by Gersh, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.

