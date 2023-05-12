Destry Allyn Spielberg’s Directorial Debut Starring Michelle Dockery Heads To Cannes Market Ahead Of Shoot

EXCLUSIVE: Destry Allyn Spielberg’s directorial debut, Please Don’t Feed the Children, is heading to the Cannes market with Altitude Film Sales, which is repping world sales.

Downton Abbey and The Gentlemen star Michelle Dockery is set to lead cast in the genre feature which is due to film in New Mexico from May 30. Additional casting is underway.

In Please Don’t Feed the Children, after a viral outbreak ravaged the country’s adult population, a group of orphans heads south in search of a new life, only to find themselves at the mercy of a deranged woman harboring a dangerous secret.

Scripted by Paul Bertino, the psychological thriller is produced by Jason Dubin and his Perry Street Films, Josh Kesselman and Michael Hagerty.

Spielberg, daughter of Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, won Best Thriller at City of Angels Women’s Film Festival in 2022 for her short film, Let Me Go the Right Way. She co-wrote the screenplay with Owen King, and it premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, with Hopper Penn and Brian D’Arcy James starring. Her work as an actress includes Licorice Pizza and an episode of the miniseries I Know This Much Is True.

She is also developing the feature Four Assassins (And A Funeral) with Thunder Road Pictures.