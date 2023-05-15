Skip to main content
Dermot Mulroney To Star In Western ‘Last Dollar’ For Thunderbird Pictures

Dermot Mulroney, star of indie Western 'Last Dollar'
Dermot Mulroney Imprint PR

EXCLUSIVE: Dermot Mulroney (Scream VI) is currently in production in Tuczon, AZ on Last Dollar, an 1880s-set Western inspired by European cinema.

Set during a period of rapid societal change, this tale of love and vengeance is layered with unexpected revelations that push boundaries of the genre. Mulroney plays Dallas Garrett, a former outlaw gunslinger with the wisdom of regret, who serves as a mentor to a young man trying to find his way in the world.

Last Dollar marks the first solo feature for the newly launched Thunderbird Pictures. Veteran actor William Shockley (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman) is directing the pic as his first feature, having penned the script with Shelly Reid and Grainger Hines. Shockley, Hines, Tom Brady, Justin Kreinbrink and Tiiu Loigu are producing, with Allen Gilmer and Riki Rushing serving as exec producers. A.J. Raitano is handling the film’s cinematography, with Tommy Fields providing its original score.

Most recently appearing in Paramount Pictures’ Scream VI, which grossed nearly $169M at the worldwide box office, Mulroney has also been seen of late in films including the Sandra Oh horror Umma and the SXSW-premiering thriller Gone in the Night with Winona Ryder. Other notable big-screen credits for the actor include Truth, Insidious: Chapter 3, August: Osage County, Jobs, The Grey, J. Edgar, Zodiac, The Family Stone, Must Love Dogs, The Wedding Date, About Schmidt and My Best Friend’s Wedding.

Mulroney has also been seen on series including Hanna, The Purge, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Arrested Development, New Girl, Shameless and Enlightened, among many others. He is represented by Paradigm and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Shockley is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment. Thunderbird Pictures is with UTA and Rufus-Isaacs, Acland & Grantham.

