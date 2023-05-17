Briarcliff Entertainment Takes U.S. On Gerard Butler’s ‘Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera’ – Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Briarcliff Entertainment has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Christian Gudegast’s action thriller sequel, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera which stars Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. reprising their respective roles of “Big Nick” and “Donnie”. A wide theatrical release is planned for Q4 of 2024.

Gudegast also wrote the screenplay for the production which was financed by eOne and Tucker Tooley Entertainment.

In the sequel, Big Nick is back on the hunt on the mean-streets of Europe closing in on Donnie who is embroiled in the dangerous world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s biggest diamond exchange. The original 2018 movie, also directed and written by Gudegast, and released by STX, made a near $45M stateside and over $80M WW.

“We are tremendous fans of Gerard Butler, who we’ve worked with numerous times, and are so thrilled to be on board with him, Christian Gudegast, Producer Tucker Tooley and the amazing supporting cast. Films like this make going to the theater fun, and we can’t wait to give moviegoers the chance to see it on the big screen,” said Briarcliff’s CEO Tom Ortenberg.

Said Tooley: “We are thrilled to be working with Tom and his team on Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. Today’s theatrical landscape is tricky, and it takes innovation to break through. With Tom’s incredible track record and experience we feel like this exciting sequel will be in good hands.”

Tooley produced through his Tucker Tooley Entertainment, along with Butler and Alan Siegel of G-BASE, and Mark Canton.

The deal was negotiated by Ortenberg and Jessica Rose on behalf of Briarcliff Entertainment and by Rosalind Read of eOne on behalf of the filmmakers. Sierra Affinity will manage international sales of the film.