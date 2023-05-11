Skip to main content
Elon Musk Says He’s Stepping Down As Twitter CEO; Unnamed Woman Replacing Him At The End Of June
‘Deli Boys’ Comedy Pilot Picked Up To Series At Hulu

Deli Boys comedy pilot ordered to series at Hulu
Asif Ali, Alfie Fuller, Saagar Shaikh Courtesy/Deli Cruz/Justine Castle

Onyx Collective has picked up Deli Boys comedy pilot to series. Starring Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, Alfie Fuller, Poorna Jagannathan and new series regular Brian George, Deli Boys, from 20th Television, will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories.

In Deli Boys, when their convenience store-magnate father suddenly dies, a pair of pampered Pakistani American brothers (Ali and Shaikh) lose everything and are forced to reckon with their Baba’s secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld.

RELATED: 2022-23 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders

The half-hour, 10-episode series was created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver under Jenni Konner Productions. Michelle Nader, who also serves as showrunner, is an executive producer alongside Saeed, Konner and Silver. Nisha Ganatra is executive producer and director on the pilot, with Vali Chandrasekaran as a non-writing executive producer on the pilot.

