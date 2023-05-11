‘Deli Boys’ Comedy Pilot Picked Up To Series At Hulu

Onyx Collective has picked up Deli Boys comedy pilot to series. Starring Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, Alfie Fuller, Poorna Jagannathan and new series regular Brian George, Deli Boys, from 20th Television, will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

In Deli Boys, when their convenience store-magnate father suddenly dies, a pair of pampered Pakistani American brothers (Ali and Shaikh) lose everything and are forced to reckon with their Baba’s secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld.

The half-hour, 10-episode series was created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver under Jenni Konner Productions. Michelle Nader, who also serves as showrunner, is an executive producer alongside Saeed, Konner and Silver. Nisha Ganatra is executive producer and director on the pilot, with Vali Chandrasekaran as a non-writing executive producer on the pilot.