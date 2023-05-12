‘Deal Or No Deal’ Returns To NBC With ‘Survivor’-Like Twist As Network Confirms Latest ‘AGT’ Spinoff For Midseason

NBC is leaning into more unscripted for midseason.

The network is bringing back Deal or No Deal with a new twist and has confirmed that it is lining up another America’s Got Talent spin-off, as Deadline revealed earlier this week.

Jimmy Fallon’s Password also moves to midseason, as revealed by Deadline this morning.

Deal or No Deal Island is set on the Banker’s private island where he makes the rules and there are twists behind every palm tree. The series is described as a mix between the original long-running format and Survivor.

Hidden on the island are over 100 cases with millions of dollars split between them, which teams must retrieve so that they can play a game of Deal or No Deal against the Banker. Only one team will survive until the very last episode, where they’ll compete to beat the Banker for the biggest prize in Deal or No Deal history.

The series, which is based on Banijay’s Dutch format, previously ran on NBC from 2005 and 2009. It returned with host Howie Mandel for a holiday special in 2018 and then ran original episodes on CNBC.

Mandel will exec produce the new version, but no word whether he will also host.

The series is produced by Endemol Shine North America with Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre also serving as exec producers.

NBC is also brining a new spin to AGT. The network has long run spin-offs including America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, which aired earlier this year, AGT: Extreme last year and for a couple of years before that had America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

The details of the new format are still being worked out but it will be co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly and Jason Raff are the executive producers.