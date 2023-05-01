‘Deadpool 3’: Rob Delaney To Return As Human X-Force Member Peter

EXCLUSIVE: Rob Delaney (Catastrophe) has closed a deal to return for Deadpool 3, joining the Ryan Reynolds-led ensemble of the threequel that Shawn Levy will direct and produce for Marvel Studios.

Reynolds and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will also produce, as previously announced, working from a script by Reynolds, Levy, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese and Zeb Wells.

Related Story Sylvester Stallone Set For ‘Cliffhanger’ Reboot From Director Ric Roman Waugh

While Deadpool 3‘s plot is under wraps, past installments have followed the misadventures of Wade Wilson (Reynolds), the foul-mouthed mercenary who transforms into the immortal superhero known as Deadpool following a disfiguring science experiment.

Delaney’s character Peter joins Deadpool and Weasel (T.J. Miller) as part of their mutant-heavy new team X-Force in Deadpool 2, despite the fact that he’s a run-of-the-mill human with no powers or special skills to speak of. His agenda in the second film is to aid Deadpool in the rescue of young mutant Russell Collins aka Firefist (Julian Dennison) from the “Mutant Re-education Center” where he’s been abused.

Other Deadpool veterans returning for the threequel, as previously reported, include Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic, who respectively portray Deadpool’s cab driver sidekick Dopinder, his roommate Blind Al, his fiancée Vanessa — who in the sequel was killed and then revived — and the metallic mutant Colossus. Newcomers to the franchise will include Hugh Jackman (who reprises his role as Wolverine), The Crown‘s Emma Corrin and Succession‘s Matthew Macfadyen.

Deadpool 3 will be the first title in the franchise to involve Marvel boss Feige following Disney’s acquisition of Fox, which released the first two installments. The film is slated for release on November 8, 2024.

Delaney is an Emmy and BAFTA Award-nominated comedian, actor and writer best known for co-creating and starring opposite Sharon Horgan in the acclaimed comedy series Catastrophe, which ran for four seasons on Channel 4 and Prime Video. He’s also previously appeared in films including Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil, Amblin’s The Good House opposite Sigourney Weaver, the Disney+ reboot Home Sweet Home Alome opposite Ellie Kemper, Lionsgate’s Bombshell and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The actor has also been seen on Amazon’s The Power, Showtime’s The Man Who Fell to Earth and and Comedy Central’s Key and Peele, among many other series.

Other upcoming projects for Delaney include Matthew Vaughn’s Apple spy pic Argylle and Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence’s Apple series Bad Monkey with Vince Vaugh, as well as Ace Entertainment’s romantic drama Love at First Sight for Netflix and Paramount’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

The thesp is repped by UTA, Avalon Management and Brecheen Feldman Breimer.