‘Deadpool 3’: Brianna Hildebrand & Shioli Kutsuna Set To Return For Marvel Threequel

EXCLUSIVE: Actresses Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna have closed deals to return for Deadpool 3, joining Ryan Reynolds and many more in the threequel that Shawn Levy will direct and produce for Marvel Studios.

Hildebrand reprises her role from the first two films as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, the mutant cohort of Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth, with the ability to generate nuclear explosions. Kutsuna plays Negasonic Teenage Warhead’s girlfriend Yukio, a Japanese mutant ninja introduced in Deadpool 2. Reynolds, Levy, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese and Zeb Wells have scripted Deadpool 3. Reynolds will also produce alongside Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who is being introduced to the franchise for the first time following Disney’s acquisition of Fox.

Plot details for Deadpool 3 are under wraps, though past installments have followed the misadventures of Wade Wilson (Reynolds), the foul-mouthed mercenary who transforms into the immortal superhero known as Deadpool following a disfiguring science experiment.

Other Deadpool veterans returning for the threequel include Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic and Rob Delaney, who respectively portray Deadpool’s cab driver sidekick Dopinder, his roommate Blind Al, his fiancée Vanessa (who was killed and then revived in the sequel), the metallic mutant Colossus and human X-Force member Peter. Newcomers to the franchise will include Hugh Jackman (who reprises his role as Wolverine), as well as Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen. The film is slated for release on November 8, 2024.

