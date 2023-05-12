Deadline’s Strike Talk Podcast With Billy Ray And Todd Garner Week 2: Guest John Wells On Differing Objectives Of Legacy And Tech Companies

Skip to main content
Deadline's Strike Talk Podcast With Billy Ray And Todd Garner Week 2: Guest John Wells On Differing Objectives Of Legacy & Tech Companies
Billy Ray and Todd Garner recap the second week of the WGA standoff on Deadline’s Strike Talk podcast. They then interview with John Wells, producer of shows from ER to The West Wing and former chief negotiator for the WGA.

Together, they look toward what it will take to end the stalemate and how it is a drop in the bucket compared to escalating production costs. 

Strike Talk will run weekly until the labor stalemate is resolved, and Ray and Garner will add guests each week.

For more episodes of Strike Talk, listen and subscribe on Spotify or Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

