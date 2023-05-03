Jim Lee Promoted To President Of DC Comics

DC’s Publisher and Chief Creative Officer, Jim Lee, has been promoted to President of the comic book brand.
The famed artist, writer, editor, will continue his primary duties as Publisher at DC Comics, heading all the creative teams, and he’ll also lead creative efforts to integrate DC’s publishing portfolio of characters and stories across all media in the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella.
Lee will continue to report to Pam Lifford, President of Global Brands, Franchises, and
Experiences at Warner Bros. Discovery.
Lee joined DC in 1998 and has overseen many of the company’s highly successful publishing
programs, including the recent record-breaking Rebirth line of comics and The New 52 initiative
that relaunched the entire line of monthly superhero comic books. As part of the revamp, Lee
designed and reimagined the new, more contemporary costumes for some of the DC universe’s
most iconic characters, including Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.
Lee was born in Seoul, South Korea but moved with his family to St. Louis, Missouri, when he
was young. He holds a BA in Psychology from Princeton University and started his professional
career at Marvel Comics, where his work on the X-Men continues to hold the all-time sales
record for single-issue sales.
