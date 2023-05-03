Jim Lee Promoted To President Of DC Comics

DC Jim Lee attends the Warner Bros. Premiere of "The Suicide Squad" at The Landmark Westwood on August 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

DC’s Publisher and Chief Creative Officer, Jim Lee, has been promoted to President of the comic book brand.

The famed artist, writer, editor, will continue his primary duties as Publisher at DC Comics, heading all the creative teams, and he’ll also lead creative efforts to integrate DC’s publishing portfolio of characters and stories across all media in the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella.

Lee will continue to report to Pam Lifford, President of Global Brands, Franchises, and

Experiences at Warner Bros. Discovery.



Lee joined DC in 1998 and has overseen many of the company’s highly successful publishing

programs, including the recent record-breaking Rebirth line of comics and The New 52 initiative

that relaunched the entire line of monthly superhero comic books. As part of the revamp, Lee

designed and reimagined the new, more contemporary costumes for some of the DC universe’s

most iconic characters, including Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

Lee was born in Seoul, South Korea but moved with his family to St. Louis, Missouri, when he

was young. He holds a BA in Psychology from Princeton University and started his professional

career at Marvel Comics, where his work on the X-Men continues to hold the all-time sales

record for single-issue sales.