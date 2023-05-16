Daytime Emmys June Awards Postponed Due To WGA Strike

Daytime Emmy and Creative Arts & Lifestyle award ceremonies are the latest casualties of the WGA strike. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences just announced that the organization is postponing the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards, scheduled for June 16 on CBS, as well as the Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony, scheduled for June 17, pending a strike resolution.

“We look forward to our community gathering together as one to celebrate our Golden Anniversary and all of the talented nominees and honorees at a later date,” the NATAS statement said.

Meanwhile, NATAS said today that the 44th annual Sports Emmys will go on as planned Monday at Lincoln Center in New York as they are not televised.

The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal/courtroom programs.

ABC’s General Hospital leads the 2023 Daytime Emmy nominations with 19 noms, followed by fellow long-running soaps CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful (14) and The Young and the Restless (13) and NBC/Peacock’s Days of Our Lives (11). All also are vying for the marquee Daytime Drama Series prize along with Popstar TV!’s The Bay, which received three noms.

The Kelly Clarkson Show leads the talk field with 11 noms, with fellow syndies The Drew Barrymore Show and freshman The Jennifer Hudson Show next with seven and six, respectively, all including Daytime Talk Series.

