Historian David Starkey Claims Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Is Not “Grounded” In British Culture 

British historian David Starkey made an appearance on a pre-Coronation broadcast on GB News Thursday, where he claimed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was not sufficiently “grounded” in British culture.

The disgraced historian made the claim after host Andrew Pierce appeared to suggest that Coronation efforts from the British government have been muted.

“The prime minister now has been, in my mind, detached or at least semi-detached, from this Coronation,” Pierce said.

In response, Starkey said: “I think one of the reasons that I think a lot has gone wrong, for example, why parliament has not been properly represented at the coronation of a parliamentary monarchy, is because the government isn’t interested in the constitution.”

Starkey continued to say that what he was claiming was a “difficult and controversial” topic, but he believes it is true, after adding: “The prime minister, the man of immense power, of extraordinary skill, but really, not fully grounded in our culture.”

GB News deleted a video clip of Starkey’s comments shortly after posting on Twitter. The clip, however, was later reshared by multiple accounts that questioned Starkey’s remarks.

“David Starkey says the PM is ‘not fully grounded in our culture’. I wonder what he means?” one account wrote alongside the clip.

Rishi Sunak is the first Person of Colour to lead the UK. He took office in October last year after Liz Truss unceremoniously resigned after a disastrous spell as PM, during which the pound crashed and was forced to almost completely backtrack on her economic plans against a chorus of disapproval. Truss is by far and away the shortest-serving UK Prime Minister in history.

Starkey, who specializes in Tudor history and has a controversial public reputation, was dropped by his publisher and lost two University positions in 2020 after making racist remarks about Black people in reference to the history of slavery. Writing on Twitter at the time, former UK chancellor Sajid Javid said: “David Starkey’s racist comments are a reminder of the appalling views that still exist.

King Charles III’s Coronation takes place Saturday morning UK time. King Charles III will be officially crowned and his wife Camilla will become Queen Camilla during the ceremony. The Coronation will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV News, Sky News, and GB News.