‘The Eight Mountains’, ‘Exterior Night’ Take Top Honors At Italy’s David di Donatello Awards – Full Nominees and Winners List

Belgian directors Felix Van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch’s Italian-language drama The Eight Mountains and veteran Marco Bellocchio’s Exterior Night topped the 68th edition of Italy’s David di Donatello Awards on Wednesday evening.

The Eight Mountains won best film as well as best non-original screenplay, photography and sound.

Based on the novel of the same name by Paolo Cognetti, it stars Luca Marinelli and Alessandro Borghi as two men from different backgrounds who form a life-long bond during summers spent together as children in a remote mountain village.

The film world premiered in Competition at Cannes last year where it co-won the Jury Prize. Read the Deadline review here.

It is the second time in the history of the awards that a film by non-Italian directors has clinched the best film prize.

The last time was in 1971 when the Dino de Laurentiis-produced epic Waterloo by Russian director Sergei Bonderchuk, tied with The Garden of the Finzi-Continis and The Conformist.

Van Groeningen said the film had been “an incredible journey” adding, “Why did two Belgians end up making a film in Italy? It was a very beautiful story, from a book that the producers sent me, and I said: yes, let’s do it.”

His co-director Vandermeersch is also only the second woman to win the best film award after Francesca Archibugi, who clinched the prize twice for Verso Sera and The Great Pumpkin in 1991 and 1993 respectively.

Marco Bellocchio won best director for series Exterior Night about the events surrounding the Red Brigade kidnapping and assassination in 1978 of former Italian Prime Minister Aldo Moro.

The veteran filmmaker previously won the prize for Vincere and The Traitor in 2010 and 2020 respectively.

Ruben Oslund’s Triangle Of Sadness won best international film.

“I didn’t expect it, I’m telling the truth, but I accept it” he explains. “At my age you become wise. The important thing is not to stop. I wish I still had time to do things,” said the director who heads to Cannes next week with Kidnapped.

In other prizes, actress Isabella Rossellini and director Enrico Vanzina were feted with special honorary awards.

“I feel half Italian. Italy is my second home and I am in love with Italy. It’s a marvellous country from A to B, but if I had to choose it would of course be Rome,” said Rossellini on receiving her trophy from Matt Dillon.

Veteran producer Marina Cicogna, who worked with the likes of Sergio Leone, Lina Wertmuller, Pier Paolo Pasolini, Vittorio De Sica and Franco Zeffirelli, was also feted with a career award.

The awards are voted on by 1,600 Italian film professionals belonging to the David di Donatello Academy.

Full list of 2023 winners (in bold) and nominees

Best Director

Marco Bellocchio, Exterior Night

Gianni Amelio, Lord of the Ants

Roberto Andò, Strangeness

Felix Van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersh, The Eight Mountains

Mario Martone, Nostalgia

Best Directorial Debut

Caroline Cavalli, Amanda

Jasmine Trinca Marcel!

Niccolò Falsetti Margins

Giulia Louise Steigerwalt, September

Vincenzo Pirrotta, Spaccaossa

Best Original Screenplay

Astolfo, Gianni Di Gregorio, Marco Pettenello

Chiara, Susanna Nicchiarelli

Exterior Night, Marco Bellocchio, Stefano Bises, Ludovica Rampoldi, Davide Serino

Lord of the Ants, Gianni Amelio, Edoardo Petti, Federico Fava

L’Immensità, Emanuele Crialese, Francesca Manieri, Vittorio Moroni

Strangeness, Roberto Andò, Ugo Chiti, Massimo Gaudioso

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bentu, Salvatore Mereu

Brado, Massimo Gaudioso, Kim Rossi Stuart

The Hummingbird, Francesca Archibugi, Laura Paolucci, Francesco Piccolo

The Eight Mountains , Felix Van Groeningen, Charlotte Vandermeersh

Nostalgia, Mario Martone, Ippolita Di Majo

Best Leading Actress

Benedetta Porcaroli, Amanda

Margherita Buy, Exterior Night

Penelope Cruz, L’Immensità

Barbara Ronchi, September

Claudia Pandolfi, Dry

Best Leading Actor

Fabrizio Gifuni, Exterior Night

Exterior Night Luigi Lo Cascio, Lord of the Ants

Ficarra e Picone (Salvatore Ficarra and Valentino Picone), Strangeness

Alessandro Borghi, The Eight Mountains

Luca Marinelli, The Eight Mountains

Best Supporting Actress

Giovanna Mezzogiorno, Amanda

Daniela Marra, Exterior Night

Giulia Andò, Strangeness

Aurora Quattrocchi, Nostalgia

Emanuela Fanelli, Dry

Best Supporting Actor

Fausto Russo Alesi, Exterior Night

Toni Servillo, Exterior Night

Elio Germanus, Lord of the Ants

Filippo Timi, The Eight mountains

Francesco Di Leva, Nostalgia

Best Producer

Exterior Night (Lorenzo Mieli, The Apartment/Fremantle, Simone Gattoni, Kavac Film)

Strangeness (Angelo Barbagallo, Bibi Film, Attilio De Razza, Tramp Limited)

The Eight Mountains (Wildside, Rufus, Menuetto, Pyramide Productions, Vision Distribution)

Nostalgia (Medusa Film, Maria Carolina Terzi, Luciano and Carlo Stella, Mad Entertainement, Roberto Sessa, Angelo Laudisa, Rosebud Entertainment Pictures)

Princess (Carla Altieri, Roberto De Paolis, Young Films, Nicola Giuliano, Francesca Cima, Carlotta Calori, Viola Prestieri, Indigo Films)

Best photography

Exterior Night, Francesco di Giacomo

I racconti della Domenica, Giovanni Mammolotti

Strangeness, Maurizio Calvesi

The Eight Mountains, Reuben Impens

Nostalgia, Paolo Carnera

Best Composer

Exterior Night – Fabio Massimo Capogrosso

Il Pataffio, Stefano Bollani

Strangeness, Michele Braga and Emanuele Bossi

The Eight mountains, Daniel Norgren

Dry, Franco Piersanti

Best Art Director

Giada Calabria, Loredana Raffi, Strangeness

Andrea Castorina, Marco Martucci, Laura Casalini, Exterior Night

Marta Maffucci, Carolina Ferrara, Lord of the Ants

Massimiliano Nocente, Marcella Galeone, The Eight Mountains

Tonino Zera, Maria Grazia Schirippa, Marco Bagnoli, The shadow of Caravaggio

Best Costume

Maria Rita Barbera, Strangeness

Daria Calvelli, Exterior Night

Massimo Cantini Parrini, Chiara

Valentina Monticelli, Lord of the ants

Carlo Poggioli, The shadow of Caravaggio

Best Makeup

Paola Gattabrusi, Lorenzo Tamburini, The hummingbird

Enrico Iacoponi, Exterior Night

Federico Laurenti, Lorenzo Tamburini, Dante

Luigi Rocchetti, The Shadow of Caravaggio

Esmé Sciaroni, Lord of the ants

Best Hair

Desiree Corridoni, The shadow of Caravaggio

Alberta Giuliani, Exterior Night

Samantha Mura, Lord of the ants

Rudy Sifari, Strangeness

Daniela Tartari, L’Immensità

Best Editing

Esmeralda Calabria, Strangeness

Francesca Calvelli with the collaboration of Claudio Misantoni, Exterior Night

Nico Leunen, The Eight Mountains

Simona Paggi, Lord of the Ants

Jacopo Quadri, Nostalgia

Best Sound

Exterior Night, Gaetano Carito, Lilio Rosato, Alberto Bernardi

Lord of the Ants, Emanuele Cicconi, Mimmo Granata, Alberto Bernardi

Strangeness, Carlo Missidenti, Marta Billingsley, Gianni Pallotto

The Eight Mountains, Alessandro Palmerini, Alessandro Feletti, Marco Falloni

Nostalgia, Emanuele Cecere, Silvia Moraes, Giancarlo Rutigliano

Best Special Effects

Dampyr, Alessio Bertotti, Filippo Robino

Diabolik, Simone Silvestri, Vito Picchinenna

Exterior Night, Massimo Cipollinia

The Eight Mountains, Rodolfo Migliari

Dry, Marco Geracitano

Best International Film