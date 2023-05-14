Dave Chappelle Blasts San Francisco In Surprise Stand-Up Show, Asks For Batman

Dave Chappelle returned to San Francisco Thursday night with a surprise show at the Masonic Auditorium. He didn’t like what he’s seen in the City by the Bay.

“What the f—k happened to this place?” he asked, according to SFGATE’s review of the show.

Chappelle has long been performing in San Francisco, so his observations aren’t casual. During his set, he told of someone defecating on the sidewalk in front of the Indian restaurant in the Tenderloin that he was about to dine at.

The City has now become “half ‘Glee,’ half zombie movie,” he contended, adding that the whole city has become the Tenderloin. .

“Y’all [N-words] need a Batman!” he said.