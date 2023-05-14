Follow Us:
site categories
Breaking NewsBAFTA TV Awards Winners - Updating Live
Newswire
PMC
Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Dave Chappelle Blasts San Francisco In Surprise Stand-Up Show, Asks For Batman
Dave Chappelle returned to San Francisco Thursday night with a surprise show at the Masonic Auditorium. He didn’t like what he’s seen in the City by the Bay.
“What the f—k happened to this place?” he asked, according to SFGATE’s review of the show.
Chappelle has long been performing in San Francisco, so his observations aren’t casual. During his set, he told of someone defecating on the sidewalk in front of the Indian restaurant in the Tenderloin that he was about to dine at.
The City has now become “half ‘Glee,’ half zombie movie,” he contended, adding that the whole city has become the Tenderloin. .
“Y’all [N-words] need a Batman!” he said.
Must Read Stories
Ron Howard Teams With De Armas, Law, Vikander, Brühl; What’s It Like On The Ground?
Swedish Winner Loreen Makes History; Song Contest Stresses Unity
Tonys Won’t Be On TV After Guild Denies Waiver; Katie Porter & More From Picket Lines
‘Guardians 3’ Best MCU 2nd Frame Hold Post Covid, ‘Book Club’ Membership Revoked
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.
Read More About:
3 Comments
Sidebar