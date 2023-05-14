Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘I Am Ruth’ Wins Best Single Drama – BAFTA TV Awards

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

BAFTA TV Awards Winners - Updating Live
Read the full story

Dave Chappelle Blasts San Francisco In Surprise Stand-Up Show, Asks For Batman

Dave Chappelle
Dave Chappelle Getty Images

Dave Chappelle returned to San Francisco Thursday night with a surprise show at the Masonic Auditorium. He didn’t like what he’s seen in the City by the Bay.

“What the f—k happened to this place?” he asked, according to SFGATE’s review of the show.

Chappelle has long been performing in San Francisco, so his observations aren’t casual. During his set, he told of someone defecating on the sidewalk in front of the Indian restaurant in the Tenderloin that he was about to dine at.

The City has now become “half ‘Glee,’ half zombie movie,” he contended, adding that the whole city has become the Tenderloin. .

“Y’all [N-words] need a Batman!” he said.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

3 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad