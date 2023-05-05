FilmNation’s Infrared To Launch Sales For Dave Bautista Bouncer Action Thriller ‘Cooler’ From Drew Pearce

EXCLUSIVE: Drew Pearce’s upcoming action thriller, Cooler, starring Dave Bautista, which we first told you about, is launching sales at the Cannes Market, we hear from sources.

FilmNation Entertainment’s newly formed production label Infrared won the package in a competitive bid back in September, and we understand that FilmNation will be handling international sales, while CAA Media Finance and FilmNation Entertainment are tending to U.S. sales.

In Cooler, South Beach bouncer Ray Sagona (Bautista) is on the brink of finding redemption and getting his family back. But when a drug-filled safe is stolen from the super club he works at, Ray is blackmailed into finding it before the Miami PD narcotics bureau comes to retrieve it on Sunday night. Now, as his past and present collide in ever-more dangerous ways, Ray must survive an epic 36-hour odyssey across Miami Beach to get that safe back… one final Herculean task on his journey towards absolution. Pearce is directing off the script he wrote, and he’s producing for his Point of No Return label.

Bautista and Jonathan Meisner are producing for Dogbone Entertainment, while Drake and Future the Prince are producing for DreamCrew. Drew Simon and Sam Speiser are producing for Infrared.

Pearce is a multi-hyphenate writer-director-producer. His feature writing credits include Iron Man 3, Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation. His debut feature as writer / director was Hotel Artemis, starring Jodie Foster and Bautista. Pearce also wrote and directed the celebrated Marvel One-Shot film, All Hail the King, starring Ben Kingsley. The Fall Guy, which he also wrote and executive produces dropped footage at Universal’s Cinemacon session last week with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.