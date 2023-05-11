‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Shuts Down For Rest Of Week After Striking Writers Picket Disney+ Show

A targeted picketing campaign by the WGA East has made a significant impact on the New York set of Daredevil: Born Again; Deadline has learned from a source on the show that production has been suspended for the rest of the week.

It’s unclear when it will resume.

WGA members began striking Monday outside of Silvercup East, where the Marvel revival is shooting. Because of a sunrise picket, members of the Teamster Local 817 and IATSE Locals 829 and 52 refused to cross the line so the show wrapped around 1 p.m. ET that day with no filming.

Production was supposed to continue the next day but picketers were back in full force. On Tuesday, WGA East declared victory on Twitter by saying “Daredevil in Brooklyn (completely shut down).”

Striking WGA members holding the line and shutting down production of….

>”Billions” in Chelsea & Brooklyn

>”Daredevil” in Brooklyn (completely shut down)

>”Sinking Spring” in Philly#WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/Tj6wdV2ePB — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) May 10, 2023

On Wednesday, the unit’s “Rapid Response Squad,” as WGA Strike Captain Warren Leight playfully referred to their “spirited, last minute” picketing group, Daredevil was disrupted yet again — as was Billions. No writers performing guild duties were on those sets, Leight added via Twitter.

Busy day for the RapidResponseSquad, or whatever you call the spirited, last minute #WGAEastStrong up to 10-hour-long picket lines that disrupted then shut down production at Daredevil and Billions in nyc and Sinking Springs in Philly. 1/3 — WGA Strike Captain Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) May 10, 2023

Very grateful to the guilds supporting us -SAGAFTRA, Teamsters, IATSE and others – we know a lot of folks are taking hits on this. We’d like it to end soon

PS our understanding is no writers are performing guild services on any of the shows we picketed. They have not scabbed 3/3 — WGA Strike Captain Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) May 10, 2023

Daredevil: Born Again, which has been filming in and around New York, is two months into an eight-month shoot on a 18-episode new season for Disney+.

Written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, who cannot be on set due to the strike, the new installment centers on Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, otherwise known as Matt Murdock, an attorney by day and crimefighter by night. Vince D’Onofrio reprises his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin.

Other announced main cast members include Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, Arty Froushan and Nikki M. James. Jon Bernthal’s Punisher also is reprising his role.