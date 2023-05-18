‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Clark Johnson To Recur & Direct Disney+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Clark Johnson (Evil, Bosch) is set to recur and direct two episodes of the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, Deadline has learned.

Details about the character are being kept under wraps, but Johnson is believed to be playing Cherry. Marvel declined to comment.

Written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, the new installment will see Charlie Cox return to the role of Daredevil, otherwise known as Matt Murdock, an attorney by day and crimefighter by night. Vincent D’Onofrio will reprise his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin.

The cast also includes Margarita Levieva, Arty Froushan, Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini and Nikki M. James. Jon Bernthal will also return as Punisher.

As a filmmaker, Clark has directed many film and TV projects including the pilot episode of The Shield, which earned him an Emmy nomination. Most recently, he directed three episodes of Your Honor and City on a Hill, both for Showtime; two episodes of the HBO Max miniseries Love & Death and the Paramount+ drama series Mayor of Kingstown; single episodes of Fox’s Accused, ABC’s Alaska Daily and CBS’ Evil. Additional credits include Homeland, Law & Order, The Get Down, Luke Cage, The Good Fight and The Wire, among others.

On the film side, he directed Percy V. Goliath with Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci, the Alfre Woodard starrer Juanita, S.W.A.T. starring Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Farrell, and The Sentinel starring Michael Douglas and Kiefer Sutherland.

As an actor, Johnson is best known for portraying Gus Haynes the edgy news editor on the HBO series The Wire. Other notable roles include Senator Robert Bettencourt on the Amazon series Alpha House and Detective Meldrick Lewis in NBC’s Homicide: Life on the Street. Clark most recently recurred as Father Amara in the Paramount+ series, Evil.

Johnson is repped by UTA and Circle of Confusion.