‘Dancing With The Stars’ Shocker: Popular Show Is Moving Back To ABC From Disney+

Do we have Bob Iger to thank for this? Dana Walden? Whoever made the decision, the fringe fans thank you: Dancing with the Stars is moving back to ABC, Deadline has learned.

It aired for one season on Disney+.

Last year, Disney made the decision to move their popular show to its digital platform. The show received a two-year pickup at the same time. DWTS became the first live series to debut on the service and the first live streaming reality show in the U.S., marking another milestone for direct-to-consumer platforms.

Related Story '9-1-1' Moving From Fox To ABC For Season 7

Disney+ didn’t release viewership levels for season 31 of DWTS on Disney+, which — hi? — is never a good sign. The show’s first year on the platform ended with a win by social media influencer Charli D’Amelio and her partner Mark Ballas. The latter pro went on to announce his departure from the show, along with Cheryl Burke.

While DWTS hasn’t been a moneymaker for years, it was a big reason for viewers to stay tuned to a broadcast network. Finding a big-tent reality show like DWTS, Survivor and The Voice has long been the holy grail to broadcasters, so its departure had an impact on ABC and its affiliates.

Now, ABC has its anchor back. The show has undergone necessary changes in the last few months. Julianne Hough will join Dancing with the Stars as a co-host while Alfonso Ribeiro has been upped to emcee of the franchise in its 32nd season. Tyra Banks is out.

Hough will assume Ribeiro’s previous role on DWTS, which is to interview the dancers after their performances in the Celebraquarium, or Sky Box.

The 32nd season will feature Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough as judges. After announcing his retirement at the end of season 31, Len Goodman died last month at the age of 78.

Vulture was first to report the news about DWTS.