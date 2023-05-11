Dan Stevens Joins Radio Silence’s Secret Monster Movie At Universal

EXCLUSIVE: As he wraps production the sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong: the New Empire, Dan Stevens isn’t done messing around with monsters as he is set to co-star opposite Melissa Barrera in Radio Silence’s Untitled Monster thriller at Universal. Alisha Weir is also on board.

Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett will helm the project with Scream producer Chad Villella serving as producer alongside William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and James Vanderbilt at Project X Entertainment. The script was written by Stephen Shields, with revisions by Guy Busick.

Related Story 'Scream' Star Melissa Barrera Reunites With Radio Silence On Secret Monster Movie For Universal

Plot details are being kept under wraps as well as who Stevens will be playing in the pic.

Tripp Vinson will produce as well with Radio Silence and Project X, who are coming off the huge success of Scream VI, which Bettinelli-Olpin & Gillett directed, Project X produced and Radio Silence’s Villella executive produced. Co-written by Project X’s Vanderbilt, the film set a franchise-record opening at the global box office and has grossed $162.6 million globally. The teams also collaborated on 2022’s Scream, which reinvigorated the 25-year-old franchise.

In the vein of the Studio’s recent films like The Invisible Man and the upcoming Renfield, this untitled monster thriller provides a unique take on legendary monster lore and will represent a fresh, new direction for how to celebrate these classic characters.

Universal Monster films are rooted in the horror genre, with no restrictions on budget, rating or genre. They are not part of a shared interconnected universe, which allows each film to stand on its own. This new direction is filmmaker-driven, inviting innovative filmmakers with original, bold ideas for these characters to develop the stories and pitch them.

Jay Polidoro, Holly Goline, Kelly Cannon and Jacqueline Garell are overseeing the project on behalf of the studio.

Best known for his roles in The Guest and Beauty and the Beast, Stevens was most recently seen as Nixon White House Counsel John Dean in the Starz limited series, Gaslit, alongside Sean Penn and Julia Roberts and as . He received critical praise for his German language performance in Maria Schrader’s film I’m Your Man, Germany’s official Academy Award submission for Best International Feature; it made the 2022 shortlist. The film premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival and received multiple nominations at the German Film Awards including Best Actor for Stevens. Next up, he will lead Adam Wingard’s highly-anticipated Godzilla Vs. Kong: The New Empire, which is set to bow next year.

Stevens is repped by CAA, Julian Belfrage Associates and Peikoff Mahan.