Daisy Ridley To Star In High-Wire Action-Thriller ‘Cleaner’ Set “On The Side Of The Shard”, Western Europe’s Tallest Building; Anton Launches Hot Package For Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley is going sky-scraping again as we can reveal she is set to star in vertiginous action-thriller Cleaner from Casino Royale and GoldenEye filmmaker Martin Campbell.

The timely action-thriller, set in present-day London, will see radical activists take over an energy company’s annual gala at the Shard – the tallest skyscraper in Western Europe – seizing 300 hostages in order to expose the corruption of the hosts. Their just cause is hijacked by a zealous extremist within their ranks, who is ready to murder everyone in the building to send his anarchic message to the world. It falls to an ex-soldier turned window cleaner, Joey Locke (Daisy Ridley) – suspended 90 storeys up on the outside of the building – to save those trapped inside and take down the killers, whilst also finding a way to bring the corrupt energy moguls to justice.

Anton is launching the hot Cannes package for buyers who are becoming spoiled for choice this market.

Pic is being financed and produced by Greenland outfit Anton with Sebastien Raybaud and Callum Grant as producers. Shoot is due to commence late summer 2023 with talks underway about filming locations (no word yet whether the project will actually film at the Shard). Anton will handle world sales with all rights available.

Martin Campbell said: “Cleaner is a nail-biting thriller, unique and original in both its characters and its setting. Much of the film takes place on the side of the Shard – hundreds of feet up in the air – and I want the audience to be up there with Joey in a stomach churning, vertiginous experience. There isn’t a more instinctive and powerful actress than Daisy right now to help us do just that. The majority of my movies have been thrillers and Cleaner is one of the best I’ve ever read.”

Producer Sebastien Raybaud commented: “It has always been the intention to make European action-thrillers that are sophisticated, provocative, and fun at the same time. Independent films from our region with heart and identity, but which also provide a unique and accessible proposition for contemporary audiences globally. With Martin and Daisy taking lead, and a script that is so unpredictable and authentic, we have everything we need do just that.”

Ridley recently completed the noir thriller Magpie, based on a story she developed. She will next be seen in The Marsh King’s Daughter and Young Woman And The Sea. As recently confirmed, Ridley will also be reprising her role as Rey in one of the Star Wars: New Jedi Order movies with Steven Knight writing and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy directing.

As we previously revealed, Anton will also be in Cannes with Arnold Schwarzenegger film, Breakout, directed by Scott Waugh. The slate also includes Thirty Three from Niels Arden Oplev, which will star Mark Strong and Paula Beer.

Ridley is repped by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Campbell represented by CAA.