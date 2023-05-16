Daisy Edgar-Jones In Talks To Join Ana De Armas, Jude Law, Alicia Vikander & Daniel Brühl In Ron Howard & AGC’s Evolving Thriller ‘Origin Of Species’ — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Normal People and Where the Crawdads Sing star Daisy Edgar-Jones is the latest star attached to Oscar winner Ron Howard’s next movie Origin Of Species, which is a hot project at the Cannes market.

The in-demand Jones is in talks to join the buzzy project which — as we told you on Sunday — already has Oscar nominee Ana De Armas (No Time To Die), Oscar nominee Jude Law (Sherlock Holmes) and Golden Globe nominee Daniel Brühl (All Quiet On The Western Front) attached and Oscar winner Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider) in talks to join. There are likely more good names to come.

Howard’s Imagine Entertainment is behind the movie with Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios financing and selling with CAA Media Finance on the Riviera.

Shoot is being lined up for Q4, 2023, in Queensland, Australia. Script comes from Noah Pink (Tetris) and producers are Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder.

Based on two different accounts of the same true story, the film is being described as “a darkly comic tale of murder and survival, set around a group of eclectic characters who abandon civilization for the Galapagos. They are all searching for the answer to that ever-pressing question that plagues us all: what is the meaning of life.”

BAFTA and Golden Globe nominee Edgar-Jones broke out in acclaimed series Normal People and soon after starred in Where the Crawdads Sing, which took $140M worldwide.

She recently wrapped filming On Swift Horses alongside Jacob Elordi, Will Poulter and Diego Calva and is currently in production on the Universal reboot Twisters directed Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) and starring opposite Glenn Powell. She is due to reunite with her Under The Banner Of Heaven co-star Andrew Garfield in the movie Voyagers, directed by Sebastian Leilo (The Wonder).

Edgar-Jones is repped by UTA, Hamilton Hodell and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.