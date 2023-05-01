Daddy Yankee Boards Netflix’s ‘Neon’ As Executive Producer; Will Make Cameo Appearance

EXCLUSIVE: Daddy Yankee has signed on as an executive producer of the upcoming Netflix series Neon. Yankee, a pioneer of the reggaeton genre popularized in his native Puerto Rico, also makes a cameo appearance.

Across 8 episodes, Neon follows three friends who move from a small town in Florida to Miami, hoping to make it big in the world of reggaeton. The show chronicles their larger-than-life dreams and the harsh comic realities of attempting to make it in the music industry.

Tyler Dean Flores plays Santi, a budding reggaeton artist who, with the help of his friends, Ness (Emma Ferrerira) and Felix (Jordan Mendoza) and A&R rep, Mia (Courtney Taylor) hopes to become the biggest reggaeton star in the world—or at least make rent.

Shea Serrano created Neon and Max Searle is the showrunner. In addition to Serrano and Yankee, executive producers include Searle alongside Scooter Braun, James Shin and Scott Manson for SB Projects and Anne Clements. Kyle Vinuya and Demi Adejuyigbe co-executive produce. Jordan Mendoza serves as consulting producer.

Yankee, the multihyphenate born Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, recently announced his retirement as a performer following a successful three-decades-long career with his final shows set from November 30 to December 3 in Puerto Rico. The 5 time Latin Grammy Award winner’s biggest hit Gasolina, recently became the first reggaeton song to be inducted into the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress.

Yankee previously executive produced and starred in the film Talendo De Barrio (2008) from director José Iván Santiago.

Although he has yet to announce his plans for the future, he remains dedicated to his non-profit Daddy’s House via his Corazon Guerrero Foundation.