CW In Production On Jewel Thief Drama Starring Sophie Turner; ‘The Librarians’ Spinoff In Works

The CW announced two new scripted series that are in the works for 2024: Joan, a six-part co-production starring Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner, and The Librarians: The Next Chapter, a spinoff of fantasy adventure series from writer and executive producer Dean Devlin.

Joan is about notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington and is set against the backdrop of the 1980s — an era known for its bold fashion trends, iconic music and cultural shifts. The series opens with Joan, a fiery and uncompromising woman in her twenties who is deeply scarred and vulnerable. She is a devoted mother to her six-year-old daughter, Kelly, but is trapped in a disastrous marriage with a violent criminal named Gary. When Gary goes on the run, Joan seizes the opportunity to create a new life for herself and her daughter. Adopting new identities and making new acquaintances along the way, Joan becomes a masterful jewel thief.

Turner stars alongside Frank Dillane (Fear the Walking Dead) as Boisie, a London antique dealer. Kirsty J. Curtis (Match Not Found) plays Nancy, Joan’s older sister and salon worker while Gershwyn Eustache Jr. (I May Destroy You) portrays Albie, an old acquaintance of Boisie who’s made a new life in Spain with his wife Val, played by Laura Aikman (The Split).

Joan is written by Anna Symon (Mrs. Lowry & Son) and directed by BAFTA award-winner Richard Laxton (Rain Dogs). The series is from Snowed-In Productions and executive produced by Ruth Kenley-Letts, Jenny Van Der Lande, Neil Blair and Richard Laxton. Paul Frift serves as producer.

Joan has been commissioned for ITVX by Head of Drama Polly Hill. The series is produced in association with All3Media International and The CW Network. All3Media International is responsible for the international distribution of the drama.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter is a spinoff of the original TV series The Librarians, which followed the adventures of the custodians of a magical repository of the world’s most powerful and dangerous supernatural artifacts. The new series centers on a “Librarian” from the past, who time traveled to the present and now finds himself stuck here. When he returns to his castle, which is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent.

It’s produced by Electric Entertainment and The CW. Dean Devlin (The Librarians) serves as executive producer and showrunner along with executive producers Rachel Olschan-Wilson and Marc Roskin. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media serves as producer.