UK On Track To Double Film Stages By 2025 As Culture Secretary Unveils $62B Creative Sector Ambition

The UK is on track to double its film stage space within two years, new Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer will say tomorrow, while unveiling a target to grow the creative sector by £50B ($62B) and create 1 million jobs.

Frazer is due to keynote the Deloitte and Enders Media & Telecoms 2023 Conference and will set out the lofty targets, laying down a marker for future growth in the likes of film and TV.

She will say the UK is due to double its film stage space by 2025, coming in the wake of studios springing up in the likes of Birmingham, Scotland and Hertfordshire, as huge projects have moved to the UK.

Lucy Frazer James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

With the TV and film sector experiencing cost-of-living-related teething problems in both the UK and U.S., Frazer will nonetheless posit that “we are in the golden age of the silver screen,” adding: “We rival any country in the world at sound and visual effects, and are on track to double UK film stage space by 2025.”

“I have zero doubt that we in government can do more tangible things to support our creatives,” she will add. “But we cannot simply copy and paste the formula for that past success. We face increasing global competition and we cannot afford to be complacent.”

With this in mind, Frazer will commit to growing the creative sector – incorporating film and TV with other industries such as live events – by £50B within seven years, creating 1 million jobs in the process.

More detail will be set out in a Creative Industries Sector Vision published in the next few months, she will say, which will identify how to “harness talent in clusters across the UK.” She will flag recent examples as the thriving TV sector in Birmingham and Leeds. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is opening a studio in the former and Channel 4 partly relocated to the latter.

Frazer has been in post only 100 days but has been busy, shepherding the landmark Media Bill and helping oversee King Charles III Coronation and the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

The annual Media & Telecoms Conference is taking place tomorrow featuring talks from bosses at the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, Sky and Google.