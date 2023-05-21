‘Cruel World’ Festival Ends Prematurely At Rose Bowl Because Of Severe Weather Alert

Music fans were left muttering “Goodbye, Cruel World” on Saturday night, as the Rose Bowl “Cruel World” festival ended prematurely when lightning was spotted and a local storm warning threatened safety.

Fans were told to leave the stadium in the middle of Iggy Pop’s “The Passenger,” as the singer’s microphone cut off. A National Weather Service alert went out a little before 9:30 p.m. regarding a storm that threatened to produce strong gusty winds, heavy downpours, lightning and small hail as it passed between Pasadena and Monrovia. However, the storm never arrived at the Rose Bowl.

As a result of the evacuation, headliner Siouxsie Sioux’s set was canceled. The huge screens adjacent to the stage warned fans of the approaching storm and a message over the speakers asked them to quickly exit the stadium.

The festival was touted as a “Rain or Shine” event, leaving many fans embittered on social media.

Cruel World’s second day begins at 5 PM today, according to a tweet from promoter Goldenvoice Parking for tonight’s event is free.