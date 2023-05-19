‘Cruel Summer’ Season 2 Trailer Earns Record-Breaking Viewership For Freeform Ahead Of June Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Audiences appear to be eagerly awaiting Season 2 of Freeform’s Cruel Summer.

In the 10 days since the trailer dropped on Freeform’s social media, it has amassed more than 24M views across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube.

It’s on track to become the network’s most-watched trailer ever, surpassing the total views over the same time period for Cruel Summer Season 1 as well as Freeform’s other thriller series, The Watchful Eye.

“Fans have been eagerly awaiting season two of Cruel Summer and we are so happy to see them engaging with the new trailer,” said Simran Sethi, EVP, Programming and Content Strategy, ABC Entertainment and Freeform. “The imaginative creative team has outdone themselves with the new and intriguing mystery at the center of this next chapter. June 5 is just around the corner and there are going to be a lot of surprises in store that our viewers will love.”

Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of Cruel Summer follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.

The series stars Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada and Sean Blakemore. Paul Adelstein and Braeden De La Garza will recur.

Cruel Summer comes from studio eOne and was created by Bert V. Royal. Elle Triedman serves as showrunner. Executive producers include Triedman, Bill Purple, Tia Napolitano and Iron Ocean Productions’ Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple. The series is produced and distributed internationally by eOne.

The second season of Cruel Summer will debut on June 5 with a special two-episode premiere, the network announced Monday. The premiere episodes will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT, before the show transitions to its normal time slot at 10 p.m.