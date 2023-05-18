Critics Choice Awards Set 2024 Date; CW Chief Brad Schwartz Talks Live Event Strategy, Golden Globes Rivalry

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards will return to the CW, airing on January 14, the network announced today as part of its 2023-24 schedule. Once again, the show will follow the Golden Globes, which have set a January 7 date but no network yet.

During the CW press conference Thursday morning in conjunction with the schedule’s release, the network’s President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz praised the 2023 Critics Choice Awards and took a few shots at its main rival, which is coming off a rocky two years and a major overhaul.

“From my creative vision, it absolutely was a better show than the Golden Globes, far more fun, far more energy, [host] Chelsea Handler killed it. This is a fact, it was a far better predictor of the Academy Awards than the Golden Globes,” he said. “That show, we believe, with a little bit of support and a bit of marketing, a little more oomph behind it, could have almost replaced the Golden Globes, maybe, with everything going on there. But creatively that show is something we’re very proud of, especially this last year. Everyone was in the room, Julia Roberts was in the room, it was really fun. We are really proud to be a part of it, and we’re excited to keep going.”

Critics Choice Awards is the only non-sports live event currently on the CW. There could be more but there are no plans to significantly scale up that part of the business, Schwartz said.

“We’re looking at lots of different live events, and I think we will do a few more like them. But, as we re-imagine and reinvent the CW, we need to focus more of our money on things that can bring people back week after week, things that can bring people back season after season,” he said. “And so, scripted and unscripted series is more where we should be placing our bets. Having said that, it is wonderful for us to be in the middle of the entertainment industry and host this amazing Critics Choice Awards.”

