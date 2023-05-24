Cory Shields Exits As VP Communications At Amazon

Cory Shields has stepped down as Amazon’s VP Global Media and Entertainment after more than three years at the streamer. There will be no immediate replacement. In the interim, all of Shields’ direct reports will report to Drew Herdener, SVP Worldwide Communications at Amazon.

Shields, a veteran NBCUniversal executive, quietly joined Amazon Studios in early 2020, just before the start of the pandemic. In the top PR position at the company, he worked closely with Mike Hopkins, SVP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

Prior to Amazon, Shields spent a total of two decades at NBCUniversal, including a long tenure as EVP Communications for NBCU Cable Entertainment from 2011 until his departure for Amazon.

Before his stint in cable, Shields served as EVP Global Policy Strategies and Alliances at NBCU, where he worked within the company’s anti-piracy team. Previously, he served as EVP Communications for NBCUniversal since June 2006. He came to NBCU from Sony BMG Music Entertainment, where he served as SVP Corporate Communications. Shield’s first tour of duty at NBC was from 1997-2004, rising to SVP Corporate Communications.