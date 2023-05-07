Coronation Ratings: More Than 19M Brits Watch The Crowning Of King Charles III

The Coronation of King Charles III was watched by an audience of more than 19M in the UK.

The lavish celebration was broadcast across many major networks on Saturday, as King Charles was crowned at Westminster Abbey in front of guests including Katy Perry and Prince Harry.

Viewing figures climbed to a high of 13M on BBC1, according to Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board figures supplied by Overnights.

BBC2’s sign language coverage was watched by a peak of 1.7M. ITV’s audience hit a high of nearly 3.3M.

Liam Hamilton, a UK ratings expert, said another 1M watched on news channels, including Sky News and BBC News.

The 19M total falls well short of the 28M peak for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last year. The Coronation did, however, beat Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, which hit a high of 13M for the Platinum Party at the Palace on BBC1.

Some UK stations chose not to broadcast the Coronation. Channel 4 showed Rowan Atkinson film Johnny English Strikes Again to an audience of 140,000.

The Coronation ratings do not include those who watched in public spaces, such as pubs. They also do not include those who streamed the event on services including YouTube and iPlayer, the BBC’s streaming platform.