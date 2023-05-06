Skip to main content
Watch King Charles III's Coronation Live
Coronation Protesters Arrested Amid Peaceful Demonstrations Against King Charles III

Coronation protesters

Republican activists have been arrested amid peaceful protests against King Charles III’s Coronation in central London.

The Metropolitan Police said four arrests were made and a “significant” operation was underway in the Trafalgar Square area to address the protests. Three others were arrested near Wellington Arch.

“The individuals have been held on suspicion of breaching the peace,” the Met said. Police added that they had seized “lock-on devices.”

Coronation protest
Stills from a video by the Alliance of European Republican Movements puporting to show Coronation protesters being arrested. Alliance of European Republican Movements

Videos from the Alliance of European Republican Movements showed members of Republic, a UK anti-royal group, being taken into custody by Metropolitan Police officers.

Republic said its leader, Graham Smith, was among members of the group arrested. It claimed that hundreds of placards were seized by police.

An officer at the scene on Trafalgar Square was asked by the Alliance of European Republican Movements why demonstrators were being arrested in a democracy. “They’re under arrest. End of,” the officer replied.

The Met Police has promised to show little patience for Coronation protests. “Our tolerance for any disruption, whether through protest or otherwise, will be low,” it said earlier this week. “We will deal robustly with anyone intent on undermining this celebration.”

“Organisers of the #NotMyKing protest have been arrested – police won’t say what for,” Republic tweeted. “Some ask why we’re protesting. It’s because we want to use the coronation to change the debate about the monarchy and show that we’re not a nation of royalists.”

Other videos from the scene show a large gathering of people, wearing yellow and brandishing “Not My King” signs.

