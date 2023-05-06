Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Watch King Charles III's Coronation Live
Read the full story

King Charles Coronation: Katy Perry, Emma Thompson & Judi Dench Among Stars Attending

Coronation
Emma Thompson arrives at Westminster Abbey for King Charles' Coronation Getty

King Charles III has gathered a star-studded guest list for his Coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

Emma Thompson, Judi Dench, and Maggie Smith were among the British acting royalty in attendance. Stephen Fry and Joanna Lumley were also present.

Guests from the world of music included Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, both of whom will perform at a Coronation concert on Sunday.

Political figures on the guest list included First Lady Jill Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron. John Kerry, the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, was also present.

Related Story

King Charles Coronation: Who Will Be Watching Around The World?

Every living British Prime Minister gathered to celebrate King Charles. This included Tony Blair, Boris Johnson, and current PM Rishi Sunak.

Scroll on for images of the famous faces in attendance.

Katy Perry
Jill Biden
Lionel Richie
Nick Cave
Maggie Smith
Joanna Lumley
Stephen Fry
John Kerry with Facebook executive Nick Clegg
Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Trudeau
Former UK Prime Ministers John Major and Tony Blair

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad