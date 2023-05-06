King Charles Coronation: Katy Perry, Emma Thompson & Judi Dench Among Stars Attending

King Charles III has gathered a star-studded guest list for his Coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

Emma Thompson, Judi Dench, and Maggie Smith were among the British acting royalty in attendance. Stephen Fry and Joanna Lumley were also present.

Guests from the world of music included Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, both of whom will perform at a Coronation concert on Sunday.

Political figures on the guest list included First Lady Jill Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron. John Kerry, the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, was also present.

Every living British Prime Minister gathered to celebrate King Charles. This included Tony Blair, Boris Johnson, and current PM Rishi Sunak.

Scroll on for images of the famous faces in attendance.

Katy Perry

Jill Biden

Lionel Richie

Nick Cave

Maggie Smith

Joanna Lumley

Stephen Fry

John Kerry with Facebook executive Nick Clegg

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Trudeau