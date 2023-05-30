Corbin Bernsen, Kue Lawrence & Two Others Set For Daniel DelPurgatorio’s Sci-Fi Horror ‘Marshmallow’

EXCLUSIVE: Up-and-comers Kue Lawrence (Beautiful Boy), Kai Cech (Dear Santa) and Max Malas (New Amsterdam) are set to star opposite Corbin Bersen (White House Plumbers) in the sci-fi horror mystery Marshmallow from director Daniel DelPurgatorio, which is heading into production in a couple of weeks.

The indie written by Andy Greskoviak (Black Friday) is set at a secluded summer camp, where Morgan (Lawrence), a timid and introverted 12-year-old, is thrust into a waking nightmare when a once-fabled campfire tale becomes real. As a mysterious figure descends upon the camp, Morgan and his newfound friends must embark on a treacherous journey and uncover a sinister reality buried beneath the surface. Little do they know that the truth harbors a secret that will test their resilience and unravel the very fabric of their reality.

Warner Davis and Todd Friedman will produce the pic, with Hemlock Circle Productions aboard as the production company, and Robert Kurtzman to oversee special effects.

Lawrence played the five-year-old version of Timothée Chalamet’s Nic Sheff in the Prime Video addiction drama Beautiful Boy and could more recently be seen in Matt Smukler’s indie dramedy Wildflower with Kiernan Shipka. Notable TV credits for the actor include The Rehearsal, Good Girls and Atypical.

Cech previously appeared in Kate Tsang’s Sundance-premiering dramedy Marvelous and the Black Hole and will next be seen in Peter Farrelly’s Christmas comedy Dear Santa for Paramount, starring Jack Black as Satan, among other projects.

Previously appearing in films like 8-Bit Christmas and It’s A Wonderful Binge, and on series like New Amsterdam, Malas will be seen coming up in Roshan Sethi’s family comedy World’s Best and the thriller Viral directed by and starring Blair Underwood.

Recently appearing on series like White House Plumbers and City on a Hill, the two-time Emmy-nominated Bernsen is set to recur on J.J. Abrams’ forthcoming Max series Duster and FX’s The Sterling Affairs. Among his other upcoming projects are the indie horror films The Beldham and HERD.

DelPurgatorio has previously helmed shorts including Tales of the Black Freighter, an animated tie-in to Zack Snyder’s Watchmen film, starring Gerard Butler and Jared Harris. He’s otherwise best known for the film Wither, which won Project Greenlight’s Reel Fear competition in 2018. The filmmaker is currently in pre-production alongside L.Q. Jones on an episodic remake of Jones’ 1975 cult classic, A Boy and His Dog — the darkly comedic sci-fi pic based on the same-name novella by Harlan Ellison.

Lawrence is repped by Buchwald and Tandm Management; Cech by Paradigm, Randy James Management and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis; Malas by CESD, L’il Angels Unlimited and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; and Bernsen by A3 Artists Agency and Randy James Management.