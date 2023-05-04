Condé Nast Expands Vogue World Event To London, With Stephen Daldry Coming Aboard As Creative Director

Model Shalom Harlow at the inaugural Vogue World event in New York in 2022.

Condé Nast said it will expand its emerging Vogue World brand to London with an event in September, one of several announcements Thursday at the company’s NewFronts presentation to advertisers.

The media company told buyers it will bring back 230 original series and distribute more than 300 social originals and other titles across more than 55 brand channels in 11 countries.

Live programming is poised to play a bigger role in the overall digital strategy. Condé Nast will continue to live-stream tentpole events like Vanity Fair’s coverage of the Oscars, Vogue’s exclusive coverage of the Met Gala red carpet and GQ‘s Men of the Year festivities.

Condé Nast reached 14.8 billion views in 2022 across all platforms, up 10% over the previous year. On YouTube, it has more than 65 million subscribers, a gain of 12%. Global video views of this year’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party jumped 80% over 2022 levels. Numbers from this year’s Met Gala are still being tabulated after Monday’s event, though they appear headed for record territory, the company said. In 2022, Gala-themed video generated 902 million views, up 110% from the previous year.

Vogue World, which started last year as a live fashion show and street fair in New York, is expanding into a theatrical production slated for September 14 in London. Film and theater director Stephen Daldry is coming aboard as creative director of the event, which will celebrate theater, dance, opera, classical and contemporary music and fashion. Ticket sales will benefit arts and education charities in the UK.

The news about Vogue World was conveyed by Anna Wintour, chief content officer of Condé Nast and global editorial director of Vogue, along with Edward Enninful and Mark Guiducci. Enninful is editor in chief of British Vogue and European editorial director of Vogue and Guiducci is the fashion media brand’s creative editorial director.

“We’ve proven that our new live formats combined with our surround-sound cultural calendar deliver breakthrough results,” Pam Drucker Mann, Condé Nast’s Global Chief Revenue Officer & President, U.S. Revenue & APAC. “We know that for marketers culture is the new KPI — and we make culture.”

Condé Nast Entertainment President Agnes Chu presented a slate of podcasts and digital video, film and TV projects, including series featuring Black List creator Franklin Leonard and Queer Eye co-host Tan France.

“We create culture – culture defined by our global, iconic brands with thought-provoking ideas, unrivaled access and creative excellence,” she said. “By engaging our audiences everywhere they are with innovative digital video, film, television, and podcasts, we influence the influencers and everyone in between.”