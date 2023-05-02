Conan O’Brien Sets Exclusive FAST Channel Launch On Samsung TV Plus

Conan O’Brien is getting into the FAST lane, setting an exclusive launch on Samsung TV Plus of a channel comprised of 30-minute compilations and other clips from his late-night career.

Samsung made the announcement during its NewFronts pitch to ad buyers in New York.

The all-Conan channel will launch next month as one of more than 250 free live channels made available by the top U.S. smart-TV maker. The channel is also on Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Globally, Samsung offers more than 2,000 FAST channels in 24 countries.

The 24/7 Conan channel will feature footage from the TBS show’s archives, including comedy sketches, celebrity guests and more.

The clips will feature O’Brien’s interviews with Jon Hamm, Ryan Reynolds, Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell, Lisa Kudrow, Gal Godot, Kate McKinnon, Martin Short, Martha Stewart and Justin Bieber, among many others. Also on tap are segments like Triumph the Insult Dog and Clueless Gamer, as well as appearances from Andy Richter, Jordan Schlansky and Sona Movsesian.

“We are thrilled to expand the reach of the show in partnership with one of the best brands in the world,” executive producer Jeff Ross said in a press release. “Samsung TV Plus is the ideal home for Conan’s first FAST channel, given the scale and credibility of the service within the FAST sector. It allows us to instantly share some of the best moments of the show with our loyal fans and to reach new ones.”

Salek Brodsky, SVP & GM of Samsung TV Plus, said the company values its ties with “innovative and creative partners” like O’Brien.