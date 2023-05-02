Conan O’Brien Gets Into The FAST Game With Samsung

Conan O’Brien is launching his own free streaming channel after striking a deal with Samsung TV Plus.

The comedian is launching a 24/7 FAST channel on the TV maker’s streaming service that will include classic content from his year’s hosting nightly talk shows.

It will feature memorable interviews with A-list celebrities such as Tom Hanks, Justin Bieber, and Gal Godot as well as segments such as Triumph the Insult Dog and Clueless Gamer, and appearances from Andy Richter, Jordan Schlansky, and Sona Movsesian.

This includes his TBS show Conan.

There is 100 hours of programming lined up for the channel’s launch next month.

“We are thrilled to expand the reach of the show in partnership with one of the best brands in the world,” said Executive Producer Jeff Ross. “Samsung TV Plus is the ideal home for Conan’s first FAST channel, given the scale and credibility of the service within the FAST sector. It allows us to instantly share some of the best moments of the show with our loyal fans and to reach new ones.”

“We are in a golden era of content creation and Samsung TV Plus is fiercely committed to staying at the cutting edge of the premium programming that consumers want,” said Salek Brodsky, SVP & GM of Samsung TV Plus. “Samsung is proud to launch Conan’s first FAST channel and bring his signature brand of comedy to millions of Samsung TV Plus users. We greatly value our collaboration with such innovative and creative partners and look forward to continuing our efforts to deliver laughs, fun and entertainment to audiences at home and on-the-go.”