Conan O’Brien Finally Unveils Max Travelogue

Conan O’Brien has been teasing his first Max (fka HBO Max) project for the last three years and it’s finally here.

The late-night host will front Conan O’Brien Must Go, an international travel series for the streamer.

It comes three years after the former Tonight Show host revealed he was planning a show with the Warner Bros. Discovery owned company following the end of his nightly talk show.

Last year, the former Simpsons writer revealed that instead of a weekly variety series, he would focus on remote segments that he has done in the past such as Conan Without Borders.

Conan O’Brien is a four-part series (see trailer above) that will see him visiting new friends he’s met through his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan, where he dives deep with listeners from across the country and the world.  

“My fans around the globe never asked me to visit them, so I did,” he said.

The show is produced by his Conaco and he exec produces with his longtime production partner Jeff Ross.

Nina Rosenstein, EVP, HBO Programming added, “Conan is a national treasure…at least that’s what he keeps telling me. It’s been an absolute dream to work with him, Jeff, and the whole Conaco team. They’re everything you’d hope for – insanely smart, ridiculously funny, and nicer than they’d probably want to admit.”

