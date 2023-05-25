CNN Sets Republican Town Hall With Mike Pence; Dana Bash To Moderate

CNN has lined up its third Republican presidential town hall. The latest, with former Vice President Mike Pence and Dana Bash as moderator, will air at 9 pm ET June 7, from Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Pence follows his former boss Donald Trump, who participated in the first CNN GOP presidential town hall on May 10. The second town hall with GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley will be held on June 4.

Pence served as Trump’s vice president from 2017-2021. The former vp has positioned himself as a presidential candidate for months, but has yet to formally declare his candidacy. He has said he would make a decision by the end of June.

Pence will take questions from Bash and a live audience, which will be comprised of Iowa Republicans and Iowa voters, who say they will pre-register to participate in the Republican caucuses by the deadline set by the Republican Party of Iowa and pledge to appear in person at the caucuses.

The Pence town hall will stream live, without requiring a cable log-in, on CNN.com’s homepage and via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. The town hall will also be available On Demand beginning Thursday, June 8 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN OTT apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.