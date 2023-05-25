‘CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair’ Documentary Sets Release Date

An original documentary film that tells the story of the world’s largest and longest-running country music festival debuts on Hulu Wednesday, July 5.

CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair marks CMA’s first feature-length film, with CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern and CMA Senior Vice President of Marketing, Content & Communications Strategy Kelly Striewski serving as the film’s executive producers.

The documentary covers the festival’s beginnings as Fan Fair in 1972, which drew 5,000 fans to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium, its move to the Tennessee State Fairgrounds in 1982, and then to downtown Nashville in 2001, which now draws 80,000 fans a day across four days.

The 75-minute documentary features exclusive interviews with Bill Anderson, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, BRELAND, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Shy Carter, Luke Combs, Vince Gill, Valierie Ellis Hawkins, Wynonna Judd, Miranda Lambert, Patty Loveless, Reba McEntire, Mark Miller, Craig Morgan, Lorrie Morgan, Dolly Parton, Carly Pearce, Jeannie Seely, Blake Shelton, Frankie Staton, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Trisha Yearwood and Chris Young.

“CMA Fest has taken several shapes throughout its storied history,” says Trahern. “As we step into our 50th year, our hope with this film is to underscore the one thing that has remained with the festival—its heart. We are thrilled to share the evolution and magic of this incredible event with the Hulu audience.”

“What better way to tell the story of CMA Fest than through the eyes of the artists, our industry and the fans,” adds Striewski. “This film highlights the truly unique connection that exists within CMA Fest and how this festival has continued to grow the Country community throughout its 50 years. We couldn’t be happier to have this story debut on Hulu.”

CMA Fest will celebrate its milestone 50th anniversary June 8-11, 2023, in downtown Nashville.

ABC will air its annual “CMA Fest” network primetime special later this summer.