Action-Thriller ‘Classified’ Starring Aaron Eckhart, Abigail Breslin & Tim Roth Wraps In Malta; Releases First Images – Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Action-thriller Classified, starring Aaron Eckhart, Abigail Breslin and Tim Roth, has completed principal photography on location in Malta.

Santa Monica-based production and sales company Film Bridge International has unveiled first images ahead of introducing it to buyers at Cannes.

Classified is directed by Dutch, L.A.-based director Roel Reine, whose credits include Paramount’s HALO and Netflix’s Fistful of Vengeance.

Based on a screenplay by Bob DeRosa, best known for the comedy romance Killer, the film intertwines an international espionage plotline with a father-daughter relationship story.

Eckhart plays a veteran CIA hitman who has been receiving his orders via the classified ads section of newspapers for close to two decades.

Breslin plays his long-lost daughter, a UK M16 analyst who tracks him down to reveal the shocking news that his CIA boss has been dead for years, and the division has long been shut down.

Together, they embark on a mission to uncover the true source of his directives.

“It was an honor to work with this cast of talented actors. Aaron brought an engaging, emotional depth to his portrayal of an assassin searching for his place in a corrupt world,” said Reine. “Malta provided the perfect backdrop for this epic action movie.”



FBI produced the film with funding provided by Great Point Media of London, Filmology Finance, Amnis Investments Ltd., and 50 Degrees Entertainment.

Ellen Wander and Jordan Dykstra of Film Bridge International, and Gabriel Georgiev of Midwest served as producers.

‘’Classified delivers the cinematic experience audiences love,” says Wander.

Dykstra added: “The combination of utilizing Malta’s incredible locations, as well as a top-notch cast and crew, has provided us with exceptional production value we are excited to showcase to our partners in Cannes.”

Jack Christian and D.J. McPherson serve as Executive Producers for Filmology Finance, along with Jonathan Taylor and Simon Fawcett of Amnis Investments and Mohamed Al Rafi and Gary Michael Walters on behalf of 50 Degrees Entertainment.

Aaron Eckhart is represented by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman, Abigail Breslin and Tim Roth are represented by CAA. DeRosa is represented by Ethan Neale of Paradigm Talent agency and Jeffrey Belkin of Zero Gravity Management.